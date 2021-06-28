Advertisement

Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum reopening in Independence, Mo.

This is the Truman Library’s first major renovation in more than 20 years and the largest since...
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:07 AM CDT
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KY3) - You can now get your tickets to visit the reopening of the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum.

Doors will open on Friday after a $29 million dollar renovation.

This is the Truman Library’s first major renovation in more than 20 years and the largest since the museum opened its doors in 1957. One of only 15 presidential libraries operated by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), the Truman Library closed on July 22, 2019 for the renovation; the pandemic extended the renovation process.

Tickets will be timed entry.

To get your tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

