Inmate who escaped work release headed back to Missouri Department of Corrections

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - An inmate who escaped from work release and sparked a four-day manhunt throughout the Ozarks region is heading back to the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Jason Laird was taken into custody Saturday evening in Ozark County. A task force of multiple agencies arrested Laird after following up on numerous leads.

Authorities began a manhunt for Laird after he escaped a work release on June 22. The manhunt for Laird stretched four days with the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies involved.

Chief Deputy John Russo of the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department said the manhunt for Laird was long for many members of the team.

“Everybody’s just really tired from the long hours, but very relieved,” said Russo. “A lot of members of our team were the same way anywhere from 20 to 36 hours with little or no sleep.”

The Ozark County Sheriff’s Department received a tip Friday night that led to a stolen MoDOT vehicle that Laird reportedly stole. Then, authorities followed up on many leads Saturday, which lead to Laird being tracked down in Brixey, Missouri.

Police said Laird was hiding out in a wooded area by the home and was eventually found off the side of a nearby highway.

Chris Degase, the Sheriff for Douglas County, said they could not have done this without the community’s help.

“It’s a big relief. We had a lot of community support there,” said Degase. “There were people that were calling in sightings and, very understanding that that we were essentially going from door-to-door, and notifying homeowners.”

Chief Deputy Russo says the arrest was significant for the community.

“Our community can return to normal. We can become the community that everybody likes to be at and just be able to live their life without having to worry about ‘what’s my house kind of get broken to, is my car going to be stolen?,’” said Russo.

Laird was serving seven years in the Tipton Correctional Center for burglary, stealing and many other charges. The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office previously asked for help in locating Laird in January 2020 after he was convicted of domestic assault and ordered by a judge to stay away from the victim. Authorities say Laird was arrested one month later after he went to the victim’s house.

The Ozark County/Douglas County Multijuristictional Task Force, Oregon County Sheriff’s Department and a Howell County SWAT Team all assisted with the search for Laird.

