Leigh’s Lost and Found: Our featured lost dog has many distinguishing characteristics, do you recognize him?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog has a number of distinguishing characteristics.

Some of those characteristics are his beautiful, tiger striped coat and his comically big ears. He was also found with an usual lead around his neck.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “he had a camera strap we think, like a nylon strap with plastic hooks, around his neck with a torn yellow rope, hanging from it. So we think he probably broke free of a tie out and got loose.”

They think the male dog is some kind of Hound mix, about one or two years old.

He was found by Hyde Park last week by an animal control officer who was responding to a different call. He just walked up to her like he was lost.

Another distinguishing mark is his tail, which has a crook in it, probably from a previous injury that healed that way.

If you recognize this dog, call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also see all the animals at the shelter right now by clicking on the animal control gallery below.

If you need to submit a lost or found animal, click on the link to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

