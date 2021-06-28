Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Our featured lost dog has many distinguishing characteristics, do you recognize him?

This hound mix was found trailing a yellow rope
This hound mix was found trailing a yellow rope(KYTV)
By Leigh Moody
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog has a number of distinguishing characteristics.

Some of those characteristics are his beautiful, tiger striped coat and his comically big ears. He was also found with an usual lead around his neck.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “he had a camera strap we think, like a nylon strap with plastic hooks, around his neck with a torn yellow rope, hanging from it. So we think he probably broke free of a tie out and got loose.”

They think the male dog is some kind of Hound mix, about one or two years old.

He was found by Hyde Park last week by an animal control officer who was responding to a different call. He just walked up to her like he was lost.

Another distinguishing mark is his tail, which has a crook in it, probably from a previous injury that healed that way.

If you recognize this dog, call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also see all the animals at the shelter right now by clicking on the animal control gallery below.

If you need to submit a lost or found animal, click on the link to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

Animal control
Leigh's Lost and Found facebook

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have arrested two suspects after a teenage girl suffered critical injuries from a...
Teen girl suffers critical injuries from stabbing in Nixa, two suspects arrested
Heavy rain north today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain for some, dry for others
Two officer vehicles struck Sunday morning on I-44 near Strafford; one officer suffers moderate injuries
The Benton County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Shawna Cash of Pine Bluff and 18-year-old...
Two arrested after Pea Ridge, Ark. officer struck, killed by vehicle
A Pea Ridge police officer was killed Saturday in an incident at a local gas station, officials...
Report: 1 police officer dead, 2 suspects arrested after incident at gas station in Pea Ridge

Latest News

Heavy rain north today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain for some, dry for others
The city’s SGF Yields pedestrian safety program is entering the next phase of the Crosswalk...
City of Springfield will cite for blatant crosswalk violations at June 30 ‘Yield Check’ event
HVAC students at North Arkansas College utilizing virtual reality to learn how to fix AC units"
HVAC students at North Arkansas College utilizing virtual reality to learn how to fix AC units"
Camden County prosecutor charges man in sex crimes involving a minor investigation