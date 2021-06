NEAR SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Dylan Clarke, 23, of Seymour was killed in a motorcycle crash.

The patrol says Clarke was thrown from the motorcycle after it overturned just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

Clarke was pronounced dead at the scene.

