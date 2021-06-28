Nergo Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick pays a visit to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, paid a visit to Springfield for a special presentation Sunday afternoon.

Speaking at Timmons Hall, Kendrick shared stories of some of the earliest pioneers of the Negro Leagues and their impact on modern-era baseball. His visit comes after baseball historians commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues last year.

Kendrick reflected on the career of well-known Negro Leagues players like Satchel Paige and Jackie Robinson. He also reflected the career of Springfield native Herman “Doc” Horn, Jr., who played with the Kansas City Monarchs from 1949-1954.

“He never forgot where he came from. Springfield meant the world to him, and he shared countless stories of as a kid growing up here in Springfield,” said Kendrick. “Good basketball, good football player as he talked about the whole football thing, so they were hitting a little bit too hard. And so he moved away from football and focused on baseball, and baseball allowed him to play this game, at its highest level for a Black kid, and that was in the Negro Leagues,” said Bob Kendrick.

Kendrick was named President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in 2011. In his current role, he has helped orchestrate a nearly $20 million turnaround that has helped the museum regain its vitality and financial stability.

“This career has been as rewarding as anything as I could have possibly ever done,” said Kendrick. “People are learning about the history of our sport and the heritage of our sport through these partnerships.”

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is the world’s only museum dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich history of African-American baseball and its impact on the social advancement of America. The museum was founded in 1990 and is located in the heart of Kansas City.

Kendrick’s visit was part of a celebration Timmons Hall, celebrating the second anniversary of the historic church’s reopening.

“I couldn’t be more excited about bringing Bob Kendrick to Springfield,” said Christine Peoples, Timmons Hall Coordinator. “It is truly an honor. At Timmons Hall, we are intentional on raising the bar in education, history and cultural programming.”

Watch Bob Kendrick’s presentation in a stream below from the Springfield-Greene County Park Board:

