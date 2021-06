SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Meet Adela! She’s a 2-year-old boxer-mix with therapy dog training. This sweet girl loves to play fetch and splash around in kiddie pools!

For more information on how to meet/adopt her, go to https://www.swh.org/dog-application.html

