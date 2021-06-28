Advertisement

Poor retention rates lead to truck driver shortage in the Ozarks

By Noah Tucker
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Trucking companies are working to fix driver shortages following the pandemic, an issue from recent turnover.

Anthony Meloy works at Trailiner Corporation in Springfield as a driver recruiter and training manager. He says currently the market is as ruthless as he’s seen.

”Everybody’s looking for drivers. The packages just keep getting better and better, the pay just keeps getting better and better. And It’s just more ruthless out there than what it ever used to be,” said Meloy.

We’ve heard about a lot of material shortages recently. But this shortage impacts all materials.

”Having enough drivers is never a problem you’re ever going to have,” Meloy explained.

The pandemic along with industry changes have affected near 50,000 drivers. It left plenty of driver seats empty with deliveries needing to be made.

”So 50,000 drivers can haul about 40,000 pounds of product each week. That’s 2 billion pounds of product in one week the country is missing out on,” said Meloy.

The biggest reason, poor driver retention rates.

”I know nationwide its like 90% turnover rate,” said Meloy.

At Trailiner, the numbers aren’t nearly bad, but they’re looking at younger generations to help fill the gap.

”We’re doing a lot of stuff on social media, trying to reach out that way, because we’re always looking for that younger generation to get started,” said Meloy.

”We need it, trucks keep the United States moving,” said Alex George who has driven for Trailiner for five years.

”Its a great job if you’re willing to sacrifice time away from home,” said George.

He believes driving has never been more vital.

”During the pandemic I was happy to be out driving,” said George. “I was bringing people produce, delivering stuff that’s going to help people out.”

He says the worst shortages are being seen with large trucking corporations where turnover rates are the highest, and the effects are evident.

”You can tell a new driver, you can tell when they’re trying to back up,” said George. “They don’t know, like the rules of the road, that truckers follow.”

But whether its getting new drivers or trying to keep old ones, there’s one constant.

”We want to have good quality drivers,” said Meloy

If you’re interested in applying to become a driver or getting your commercial drivers license, you can click below.

https://trailiner.com/

https://www.160drivingacademy.com/

https://www.c1training.com/truck-driving-schools/c1-springfield

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have arrested two suspects after a teenage girl suffered critical injuries from a...
Teen girl suffers critical injuries from stabbing in Nixa, two suspects arrested
Heavy rain north today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The Rain Chances Shift North
A bear was hit on James River Freeway Monday near Republic, Mo.
Driver hits bear on James River Freeway near Republic, Mo.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Shawna Cash of Pine Bluff and 18-year-old...
Two arrested after Pea Ridge, Ark. officer struck, killed by vehicle
Two officer vehicles struck Sunday morning on I-44 near Strafford; one officer suffers moderate injuries

Latest News

Two officer vehicles struck Sunday morning on I-44, Strafford and Fair Grove police chiefs...
Strafford, Fair Grove police chiefs warn drivers to ‘move over’ after crashes involving officers on I-44
Strafford, Fair Grove police chiefs warn drivers to ‘move over’ after crashes involving officers on I-44
This payout falls under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan , which will...
On Your Side: Q&A for child tax credit payments
Missouri Capitol/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri House members meet for special session on Medicaid funding
Crews clean up tire dumb in Willard, Mo.
County crews begin hauling 10,000 tires from Willard, Mo. home used as unlicensed disposal site