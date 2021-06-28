Advertisement

Pro-choice rally held outside of Missouri Capitol, follows series of nationwide protests

Pro-choice rally in Jefferson City.
Pro-choice rally in Jefferson City.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A small group of protesters met Sunday at the Missouri State Capitol to advocate for pro-choice rights.

This rally acts as part of a series of protests happening at state capitols across the country, in response to the Supreme Court debating an abortion case that could challenge Roe V. Wade.

It also comes as the Missouri Senate debated to pass a tax to fund Medicaid with abortion, and contraceptive restrictions. While Sunday’s protest was unrelated to the legislation, volunteers say it did inspire people to come.

“This isn’t about the children. If it was about the children, we wouldn’t have so many children standing together to protest it,” said volunteer organizer Camille Claire. “There are people here because their parents want them to have a choice, they want their daughters to have a choice. They want them to be able to protect themselves.

”We’re saying the State of Missouri, it is not good public policy for the State of Missouri to pay for drugs that end human life,” said Sen. Paul Wieland (R - 101st District).

The protesters marched around the Capitol, and there were no counter-protests. The Missouri House will now take up that funding bill this week.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pea Ridge police officer was killed Saturday in an incident at a local gas station, officials...
Report: 1 police officer dead, 2 suspects arrested after incident at gas station in Pea Ridge
More storms possible Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Shower and storm chances continue into Monday
Authorities have arrested two suspects after a teenage girl suffered critical injuries from a...
Teen girl suffers critical injuries from stabbing in Nixa, two suspects arrested
COVID-19 vaccine protest held in downtown Springfield
Anti-vaccine protest held in downtown Springfield, local hospital leaders concerned about recent trends
Authorities have tracked down an inmate who escaped from work release after a multi-day manhunt...
Inmate who escaped during work release in Sedalia, Mo. arrested in Ozark County during fourth day of manhunt

Latest News

Pro-choice rally held outside of Missouri Capitol, follows series of nationwide protests
Nergo Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick pays a visit to Springfield
Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, paid a visit to Springfield for a...
Nergo Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick pays a visit to Springfield
Inmate who escaped work release headed back to Missouri Department of Corrections
Teen girl suffers critical injuries from stabbing in Nixa, two suspects arrested