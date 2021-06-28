Advertisement

Some stations running out of gasoline ahead of Independence Day

A shortage of tanker truck drivers, along with the pandemic-related travel surge, is causing...
A shortage of tanker truck drivers, along with the pandemic-related travel surge, is causing supply chain bottlenecks and shortages.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – AAA says more than 43 million Americans will hit the road this Fourth of July weekend.

If you’re one of them, it might be tough to find gas.

A shortage of tanker truck drivers, along with the pandemic-related travel surge, is causing supply chain bottlenecks and shortages.

Several areas are already reporting gas shortages, including the Pacific Northwest and northern California.

The trade group National Tank Truck Carriers reports up to 25% of tank trucks are sitting idle across the country.

Industry insiders say there were driver shortages before the pandemic, but the lockdowns forced many drivers to retire or change jobs.

In addition to a gas shortage, prices at the pump are the highest they have been since 2014.

The national average is now $3.09 per gallon.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have arrested two suspects after a teenage girl suffered critical injuries from a...
Teen girl suffers critical injuries from stabbing in Nixa, two suspects arrested
Heavy rain north today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The Rain Chances Shift North
A bear was hit on James River Freeway Monday near Republic, Mo.
Driver hits bear on James River Freeway near Republic, Mo.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Shawna Cash of Pine Bluff and 18-year-old...
Two arrested after Pea Ridge, Ark. officer struck, killed by vehicle
Two officer vehicles struck Sunday morning on I-44 near Strafford; one officer suffers moderate injuries

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Another body is recovered from building; death toll at 11
Two officer vehicles struck Sunday morning on I-44, Strafford and Fair Grove police chiefs...
Strafford, Fair Grove police chiefs warn drivers to ‘move over’ after crashes involving officers on I-44
Strafford, Fair Grove police chiefs warn drivers to ‘move over’ after crashes involving officers on I-44
President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White...
Biden taking bipartisan infrastructure deal on the road
FILE – This June 26, 2021 file photo shows former President Donald Trump at a rally in Ohio.
Trump Org lawyers make last pitch against prosecution