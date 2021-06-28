SPONSORED The Place: BOGO Deal for Mansion of Dreams in Branson
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Do you believe in Magic? Then head on down to Branson and check out the amazing work of Rick Thomas in his new show, Mansion of Dreams. Our KY3 viewers can buy one adult ticket and get the second one free! Just go to https://www.ozarksdeals.com/springfield/deals
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.