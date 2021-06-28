Advertisement

Springfield City Council to consider grant to address youth homelessness

Federal funding to help end youth homelessness is being proposed at tonight's Springfield City...
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Springfield Senior Planner Bob Atchley will be asking city council Monday night to approve an application for a Youth Homeless Demonstration Program Grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Atchley said it is a competitive grant that at minimum is $1 million and only 50 communities across the country will receive the funding. He said they are applying with the help of the Community Partnership of the Ozarks. If they receive the funding, a community plan will be developed to combat youth homelessness.

“This would provide a level of funding that realistically could address youth homelessness in our community,” said Atchley. “I mean it would be absolutely amazing and like I said again they have defined youth as up to the age of 24. It would provide the expertise and the level of funding.

A CPO study from 2019 showed 39 out of the 72 who participated in a youth homeless survey said they didn’t know where they would sleep at night. The youngest participant 13-years-old and oldest 24-years-old.

”It’s kind of a great program in that HUD even provides technical assistance so they provide you with the expertise and experts that help you to develop this plan and to implement it,” said Atchley.

