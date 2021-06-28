Springfield City Council could potentially accept a vaccination grant from the state

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Council is looking to pass a special ordinance on June 28 at Monday night’s meeting.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is offering a COVID-19 adult vaccination supplemental grant of nearly $200,000 for the health department to use, which would amend the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget.

This is the first reading of the new bill, and if the city manager chooses to accept, it will qualify for approval in the one reading.

According to the proposed ordinance, the intention of the grant money is to use it to increase COVID-19 adult vaccinations.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department would use the funds to plan, develop, and help maintain the public health workforce to increase vaccination capacity, which would include high-risk under served populations, according to the ordinance.

“We have a public health infrastructure and fundamental sorts. We need to take a look at and decide how we are going to reach and educate people about the fundamentals of how they can not only improve their own health, but the community’s health,” said Katie Towns, director of the health department.

The city would plan to use the money to ensure safety when administering vaccines, equitable distribution, and increase the confidence of the vaccine through education, outreach, and partnerships in hopes to improve vaccine efforts in our area.

The money would also help the city create community engagement strategies to improve vaccination efforts.

If the city accepts the grant at Monday night’s meeting, it will go into full force right after it is signed.

Right now, only 38% of the population is vaccinated in Greene County, and the current average seven-day case rate is at 107.57% according to the health department’s website.

The county is seeing more and more cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant, which is known to spread more rapidly and affect younger age groups, according to the CDC and health department.

“We are recommending that you get vaccinated. The vaccine will protect you against the Delta variant,” said Kendra Findley the administrator of community health and Epidemiology with the Springfield Greene County Health Department.

“We have started the process of looking backwards of the course of the past year, and one of the trends we have seen is the vaccine hesitancy and the lack of vaccines people choose to participate in,” said Katie Towns director of the health department.

The Springfield-Greene County health department is in further talks with the state about how to improve its public health infrastructure.

“We are looking forward to more opportunities to further improve our public health infrastructure and are in discussions with the state about that currently. There will be more coming within the next several months and years, especially as we figure out how we can do better. We are always looking for ways to improve,” said Towns.

