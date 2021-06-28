The Taney County Health Department shifts away from mass vaccination clinics because of low turnouts

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -Despite the rise in COVID-19 cases in Taney County, the demand for vaccines is dropping.

Health leaders started seeing lower turnouts entering into the summer. With an average of 17 new positive cases a day, getting shots into arms is still a top priority.

“We were serving a couple hundred people a day, plus and having really good turnout early on in our vaccine efforts,” Director Lisa Marshall said.

As fewer people made their way to clinics, vaccines are given on a smaller scale with the help of their strike teams.

”That’s basically where an organization, business, a church or a group of folks want vaccines brought to them that’s more convenient for their business, their employees or their group of individuals we will actually bring vaccine clinics out to the community,” Marshall said.

Marshall said their goal is to reduce any barriers for people who do want to get vaccinated.

”We offer them as do our health care systems many of our local pharmacies are also offering vaccines,” Marshall said.

She said one of the benefits of getting vaccinated is you will no longer have to quarantine if you are exposed to COVID-19.

”We hate to see when businesses get several of their employees exposed and they can’t come back to work because they are unvaccinated,” Marshall said.

From June 19 to June 25, there have been 119 new cases in Taney County. And only 24% of the county is fully vaccinated.

”That’s certainly up from what we saw a few months ago or even a month ago,” said Marshall.

She said 17% of people that get tested for COVID are testing positive.

If you have not been vaccinated yet the Taney County Health Department suggests practicing good hand hygiene, social distancing and stay home if you’re sick.

