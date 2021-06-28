TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck fire shuts down part of I-44 in Laclede County, Mo.

STOUTLAND, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT has closed part of I-44 in Laclede County after after a truck fire.

Firefighters responded to the truck around 12:50 p.m. Monday near the Stoutland. Crews expect the closure to last an hour or two.

Emergency crews ask drivers to look for a detour around mile marker 140.

