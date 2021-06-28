Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck fire shuts down part of I-44 in Laclede County, Mo.

MoDOT has closed part of I-44 in Laclede County after after a truck fire. Courtesy: MoDOT
MoDOT has closed part of I-44 in Laclede County after after a truck fire. Courtesy: MoDOT(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOUTLAND, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT has closed part of I-44 in Laclede County after after a truck fire.

Firefighters responded to the truck around 12:50 p.m. Monday near the Stoutland. Crews expect the closure to last an hour or two.

Emergency crews ask drivers to look for a detour around mile marker 140.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have arrested two suspects after a teenage girl suffered critical injuries from a...
Teen girl suffers critical injuries from stabbing in Nixa, two suspects arrested
Heavy rain north today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain for some, dry for others
Two officer vehicles struck Sunday morning on I-44 near Strafford; one officer suffers moderate injuries
The Benton County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Shawna Cash of Pine Bluff and 18-year-old...
Two arrested after Pea Ridge, Ark. officer struck, killed by vehicle
A Pea Ridge police officer was killed Saturday in an incident at a local gas station, officials...
Report: 1 police officer dead, 2 suspects arrested after incident at gas station in Pea Ridge

Latest News

Two officer vehicles struck Sunday morning on I-44, Strafford and Fair Grove police chiefs...
Strafford, Fair Grove police chiefs warn drivers to move over after crashes involving officers on I-44
Driver hits bear on James River Freeway near Republic, Mo.
Greene County Assessor’s Office closes because of COVID-19 cases
This hound mix was found trailing a yellow rope
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Our featured lost dog has many distinguishing characteristics, do you recognize him?