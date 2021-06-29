Advertisement

2 Springfield elementary students face disciplinary action for bringing toy guns to school

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public School leaders say two students face disciplinary action for bringing guns on their school bus and pointing them at other students.

Students brought the act to the attention of the bus driver, who notified staff at the school.

Springfield Public Schools spokesman Stephen Hall says the guns were obviously toys. However, he says the district’s policies are strict about students in possession of items in anyway resembling firearms. The school district notified the parents of other kids on the bus.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bear was hit on James River Freeway Monday near Republic, Mo.
Driver hits bear on James River Freeway near Republic, Mo.
Storms possible, mainly north
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More Storms and Cooler Weather on the Way
FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks in...
California bans state travel to Arkansas, 4 other states
Man killed in officer-involved shooting, Dade County, Mo.
Family of man killed in Dade County, Mo. officer-involved shooting seeking answers
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 650+ new cases; Arkansas adds 450+ new cases since Friday

Latest News

On Your Side: Customers say Nixa, Mo. garage door company failed to deliver
Branson, MO. Board of Alderman approve $5 million grant funding for a flood wall at the Branson’s Compton Drive Wastewater Treatment Plant
Storms possible, mainly north
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More Storms and Cooler Weather on the Way
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 650+ new cases; Arkansas adds 450+ new cases since Friday