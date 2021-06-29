2 Springfield elementary students face disciplinary action for bringing toy guns to school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public School leaders say two students face disciplinary action for bringing guns on their school bus and pointing them at other students.

Students brought the act to the attention of the bus driver, who notified staff at the school.

Springfield Public Schools spokesman Stephen Hall says the guns were obviously toys. However, he says the district’s policies are strict about students in possession of items in anyway resembling firearms. The school district notified the parents of other kids on the bus.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.