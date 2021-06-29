Advertisement

Allegiant Air adds new service to Texas, Florida

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Branson National Airport announced new non-stop service to Austin, Texas, and Punta Gorda, Fla.

Allegiant will fly to both cities, from Springfield, beginning November 19. The addition of Austin and Punta Gorda will give the airport a total of 14 nonstop destinations.

“14 non-stop destinations is the most we’ve ever had,” says Brian Weiler, director of the Springfield airport. “I want to thank Allegiant for helping us reach this milestone.”

Allegiant also offers Springfield service to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix/Mesa, Houston Hobby, Destin/Ft. Walton Beach, Orlando/Sanford, and Tampa/St. Petersburg. The new service to Austin and Punta Gorda will be year-round, flying twice a week. Flight days, times and fares are available at www.allegiant.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bear was hit on James River Freeway Monday near Republic, Mo.
Driver hits bear on James River Freeway near Republic, Mo.
Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few storms around today
1600 Block West Lynn St. Springfield
Fire damages a house for a 2nd time in Springfield, Mo.
Authorities have arrested two suspects after a teenage girl suffered critical injuries from a...
Teen girl suffers critical injuries from stabbing in Nixa, two suspects arrested
Greene County Assessor’s Office closes because of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

LIST: Fourth of July fireworks celebrations, laws and safety tips around the Ozarks
FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks in...
California bans state travel to Arkansas, 4 other states
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina connects for a double in the seventh inning of a baseball...
DeJong homers, Cards break away in 7th to beat D-Backs
Boston Red Sox's Michael Chavis, left, cannot beat the throw as Kansas City Royals first...
Renfroe homers twice, Red Sox rally to beat Royals