Apply for 1 of 2 KY3 broadcasting career scholarships

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Whether you want to be in front of the camera or behind the scenes, KY3 wants to help pay for your education.

KY3 is giving away two $1,000 scholarships to students pursuing broadcast careers. Applications must be post-marked by July 30. High school seniors and college students pursuing careers in communications, journalism, media production, marketing, engineering, and accounting are eligible. Applicants must be an Arkansas or Missouri resident, with a permanent address in one of the following counties:

ARKANSAS: Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Fulton, Marion and Newton

MISSOURI: Barry, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Lawrence, Laclede, Newton, Oregon, Ozark, Polk, Pulaski, St. Clair, Shannon, Stone, Taney, Texas, Webster, and Wright.

CLICK HERE to apply.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.