Advertisement

Biden to visit Florida building collapse on Thursday

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Surfside, Florida, on Thursday to visit with the families of victims of the collapsed Miami-area condominium tower, according to the White House.

Biden has offered federal help and extended his concerns to the community as people “grieve their lost loved ones and wait anxiously as search and rescue efforts continue,” as he said in one tweet.

The slow work of sifting through the remnants of the collapsed building stretched into a sixth day Tuesday.

Two additional bodies were found Monday, raising the count of confirmed dead to 11. That leaves 150 people still unaccounted for in the community of Surfside. No one has been found alive since hours after the collapse on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bear was hit on James River Freeway Monday near Republic, Mo.
Driver hits bear on James River Freeway near Republic, Mo.
Storms possible, mainly north
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few storms around today, best chances north
1600 Block West Lynn St. Springfield
Fire damages a house for a 2nd time in Springfield, Mo.
Authorities have arrested two suspects after a teenage girl suffered critical injuries from a...
Teen girl suffers critical injuries from stabbing in Nixa, two suspects arrested
Greene County Assessor’s Office closes because of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

When Kataluna Enriquez was crowned Miss Nevada USA on Sunday, she made history.
First transgender woman crowned Miss Nevada, to compete in Miss USA
Consumers shop as they wear a mask at a Walmart store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Sunday, May 23,...
Consumer confidence up in June, highest level since pandemic
Storms possible, mainly north
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few storms around today, best chances north
FILE - In this June 6, 2021 photo, Afghan security personnel leave the scene of a roadside bomb...
Top US general says security in Afghanistan deteriorating