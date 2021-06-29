Branson Board of Alderman approve $5 million grant for flood wall at wastewater plant

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson approved a $5 million grant to build a flood wall at the Compton Drive Wastewater Treatment Plant.

In 2017, flooding devastated the treatment plant. Kendall Powell with Branson Public Works said this will prevent flood waters from coming into the wastewater plant.

“It’s needed because the treatment plant is a vital process in keeping our economic engine running water,” Kendall Powell said.

Water and sewer is a critical infrastructure for the community.

”What this will do is keep the wastewater treatment plant running in an event we do have heavy flood waters and prevent from having to shutdown the treatment plant,” Powell said.

Branson Financial Director Jamie Rouch said the initial cost of the project was impacted by rising costs during the pandemic.

”Originally it was estimated at $10.7 million, we come back and it’s now estimated at $14.4 million,” Jamie Rouch said.

Powell said they are seeking additional grant funding.

”The remainder of the project will be funded either by local cash which would consist of tourism tax dollars or we will continue to look for mitigation funding through federal grants or state grants,” Powell said.

Construction is set to start as early as 2022.

”Once we are awarded the grant funding we have three years to use the funding or otherwise we will lose it,” Powell said.

Without a flood wall, a good portion of Branson would be shut down if there was extreme flooding.

”Basically without sewer so in turn we would have to shut water off to prevent the flow of sewer running to the treatment plant that wasn’t operable,” Powell said.

He said the Branson Board of Alderman has been very supportive in this effort to build a flood wall.

”We are moving forward as quickly as possible with the understanding that we do need some funds to to be able to cover for the complete projects,” Powell said.

Construction is expected to be finished by November 2022.

