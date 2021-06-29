Advertisement

Car flips in crash in west Springfield, Mo.

The crash happened Monday evening near West Bypass and Mount Vernon Street.
The crash happened Monday evening near West Bypass and Mount Vernon Street.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a mother and her children suffered only minor injuries after their car flipped in a crash in west Springfield.

The crash happened Monday evening near West Bypass and Mount Vernon Street.

Investigators say the woman pulled over on the side of the road for a moment. She then saw another vehicle driving toward her. When she tried to pull forward, the other driver smashed into her, flipping her car.

Emergency crews transported the family to the hospital for precautionary measures.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have arrested two suspects after a teenage girl suffered critical injuries from a...
Teen girl suffers critical injuries from stabbing in Nixa, two suspects arrested
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The Rain Chances Shift North
A bear was hit on James River Freeway Monday near Republic, Mo.
Driver hits bear on James River Freeway near Republic, Mo.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Shawna Cash of Pine Bluff and 18-year-old...
Two arrested after Pea Ridge, Ark. officer struck, killed by vehicle
Two officer vehicles struck Sunday morning on I-44 near Strafford; one officer suffers moderate injuries

Latest News

GREAT HEALTH DIVIDE: Springfield healthcare providers reach out to serve rural communities
Emergency rooms are a critical part of our healthcare system, but the nearest emergency room...
GREAT HEALTH DIVIDE: Springfield healthcare providers reach out to serve rural communities
2021 Webster County fair.
Webster County reports rise in COVID-19 cases, ahead of county fair & Independence Day parade
JUSTICE
Resuming criminal trials after COVID-19 restrictions are eased in Greene County