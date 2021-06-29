Car flips in crash in west Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a mother and her children suffered only minor injuries after their car flipped in a crash in west Springfield.

The crash happened Monday evening near West Bypass and Mount Vernon Street.

Investigators say the woman pulled over on the side of the road for a moment. She then saw another vehicle driving toward her. When she tried to pull forward, the other driver smashed into her, flipping her car.

Emergency crews transported the family to the hospital for precautionary measures.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.