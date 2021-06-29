Missouri lawmakers hear testimony in fight over medicaid expansion, abortion funding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - State Missouri House members heard testimony over medicaid expansion and state funding for abortions or any abortion affiliates.

Representative Nick Shroer out of St. Charles sponsors House Bill 2. It passed out of committee.

“Since about 2015 2016, the Missouri house has taken a strong position on Planned Parenthood and whether they are a qualified provider in the state of Missouri within our Medicaid program. within that time, we’ve seen different approaches to defunding Planned Parenthood within our our own budget,” said Rep. Shroer, he then said the Supreme Court deemed this unconstitutional.

Senate Bill 1, concerning the same issue, also passed out of committee on Tuesday. It passed 27-2

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.