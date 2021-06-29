Advertisement

Missouri Supreme Court sides against state in open records case

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Public governmental bodies in Missouri cannot charge fees for the time attorneys spend redacting documents prior to their release to the public, the state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the court ruling noted that the Missouri Sunshine Law allows officials to charge requestors for “research” and “staff” time, but not attorney review. A spokeswoman for Gov. Mike Parson says the office was still reviewing the decision.

A spokesman for Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt declined comment. Parson and Schmitt are both Republicans.

