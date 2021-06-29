Advertisement

Multiple state employees test positive for COVID-19 in Jefferson City

(CDC)
By Marina Silva
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Fifteen state employees working in the Truman Building in Jefferson City have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Chris Moreland from the Commissioners Office, the cases started on Monday morning and continued throughout the day. The COVID-19 positive employees work in one area of the building.

“Due to this concentration of positive test results, over one hundred employees in this area and the close contacts of the infected employees were offered COVID-19 testing. Close contacts of the infected employees in the impacted area were asked to work from home pending their test results,” said Moreland.

Governor Parson called state employees to back to work on May. 17. Employees in the building are not required to say what their vaccination status is.

More group testing will be available when the results from today’s testing are available.

