People in Nixa, Mo. now allowed to raise chickens at home

By Brian Vandenberg
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa, Mo. city council voted unanimously Monday night to allow people to raise chickens on their property.

The ordinance allows people to own up to six hens. And the birds must stay in a coop or fenced in area at all times.

City leaders point out that H.O.A. rules may not allow chickens to be raised in some neighborhoods.

The city will be publishing information in the coming days to educate the public about the rules regarding the keeping of urban chickens.

