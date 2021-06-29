Police investigating car break-ins at Springfield’s Dickerson Park Zoo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Park officials say two car break-ins were reported at Dickerson Park Zoo this past weekend.

Park Director Mike Crocker says break-ins occasionally occur at the park. And several signs in the parking lot notify guests to stow away personal items.

“It’s pretty common all over town, every parking lot, any place people congregate can be a target for criminals,” said Crocker. “We have signs all over the parking lot notifying people to help stop smash and grab crime.”

With a security system available, Dickerson Park Zoo officials are taking extra steps to try and deter “mischief and criminal behavior” as much as possible.

“We have some new security cameras on order, they have recently been delayed,” said Crocker. “We are very concerned about all security in general here, we want to do what we can to not provide opportunities for those things to happen.”

Crocker says regardless of the new security system, thieves are going to be on the look out for anywhere there’s heavy traffic.

“We hope to cover the parking lots as best we can, but the best thing people can do is take precautions to not be a tempting target to thieves,” said Crocker.

Brandy Detherage and Robert Hamblin were passengers of one of the vehicles broken into over the weekend. They say items stolen included a duffel bag full of clothes and a purse.

“All the stuff that was stolen was out of sight,” said Detherage. “Our doors were locked and the window was broken, I just feel like there could have been something done about it.”

Hamblin admits he was frustrated with the situation and says he thinks the park can do more to help stop the problem.

“The zoo knows that this is a problem in their parking lot and they don’t have any security or better security footage,” said Hamblin. “That’s what is really frustrating to me. "

Hamblin says more security cameras might help, but won’t stop this from happening to others.

“If you don’t have a physical presence out there then it’s not going to stop,” said Hamblin. “Cameras can only do so much, all kinds of businesses have cameras and they still deal with theft.”

Detherage and Hamblin have filed a report with Springfield Police Department. As of Tuesday, they say the had not received any updates on the incident.

