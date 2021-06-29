Thieves steal classic vehicles from West Plains, Mo. garage; 1 vehicle recovered

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The West Plains Police Department with the help of the Missouri Highway Patrol recovered a 1982 Silverado pickup stolen from a garage. But investigators say a 1969 Chevelle SS remains missing.

Officers arrested one with the truck in Rogersville. They say one other involved with the Chevelle remains on the run. Police identified the two from a video taken at Roy’s Store in Dora, where police say the two filled up. Security cameras captured them at a nearby storage facility.

Detective Bryan Brauer believes the second car is in the Rogersville area too.

“This morning a KY3 viewer called the police station and said he had seen both vehicles recently in Rogersville,” said Brauer. “We always depend heavily on the public to provide information in these types of cases.

The police department posts regularly on the West Plains Police Department Facebook page, and also relies on radio, television, and newspaper reports to distribute information.

If you have information about the stolen Chevelle SS, please contact the West Plains Police Department at (417) 256-2244.

