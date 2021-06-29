Advertisement

Thieves steal classic vehicles from West Plains, Mo. garage; 1 vehicle recovered

By Toni Chritton Johnson
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The West Plains Police Department with the help of the Missouri Highway Patrol recovered a 1982 Silverado pickup stolen from a garage. But investigators say a 1969 Chevelle SS remains missing.

Officers arrested one with the truck in Rogersville. They say one other involved with the Chevelle remains on the run. Police identified the two from a video taken at Roy’s Store in Dora, where police say the two filled up. Security cameras captured them at a nearby storage facility.

Detective Bryan Brauer believes the second car is in the Rogersville area too.

“This morning a KY3 viewer called the police station and said he had seen both vehicles recently in Rogersville,” said Brauer. “We always depend heavily on the public to provide information in these types of cases.

The police department posts regularly on the West Plains Police Department Facebook page, and also relies on radio, television, and newspaper reports to distribute information.

If you have information about the stolen Chevelle SS, please contact the West Plains Police Department at (417) 256-2244.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bear was hit on James River Freeway Monday near Republic, Mo.
Driver hits bear on James River Freeway near Republic, Mo.
Storms possible, mainly north
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More Storms and Cooler Weather on the Way
FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks in...
California bans state travel to Arkansas, 4 other states
Man killed in officer-involved shooting, Dade County, Mo.
Family of man killed in Dade County, Mo. officer-involved shooting seeking answers
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 650+ new cases; Arkansas adds 450+ new cases since Friday

Latest News

Thieves steal classic vehicles from West Plains, Mo. garage; 1 vehicle recovered
On Your Side: Customers say Nixa, Mo. garage door company failed to deliver
Branson, MO. Board of Alderman approve $5 million grant funding for a flood wall at the Branson’s Compton Drive Wastewater Treatment Plant
Storms possible, mainly north
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More Storms and Cooler Weather on the Way
2 Springfield elementary students face disciplinary action for bringing toy guns to school