Prosecutor files assault charges against Nixa, Mo. man at scene of stabbing involving two juveniles

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Christian County prosecutors filed charges against a man believed to be at the scene of a stabbing involving two juveniles in Nixa.

Prosecutors charged Joe Allan Dutton, 41, with two counts of third-degree assault.

The incident happened Saturday night. The stabbing victim, 16, suffered critical injuries. She is hospitalized in stable condition.

Investigators say multiple people, whose ages are unclear, showed up at Dutton’s house on East Country Ridge Street in Nixa around 10:30 p.m. Saturday because of an expected fight.

Investigators say one witness told police she arrived and waited outside the house with the victim, and Joe Dutton came out of the house with a gun. Multiple witnesses told police they saw Dutton pulled the victim out of a car and then started pointing the gun at witnesses while the fight happened. One witness said they saw a knife fall out of a juvenile’s hand.

Police accuse Dutton of pistol-whipping and pointing the gun at multiple people. Police say he also got into a physical fight with another man.

Police arrested the juvenile girl in the stabbing investigation. Officials with the Christian County Juvenile Office say the juvenile girl accused in the stabbing remains in custody.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.