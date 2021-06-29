Advertisement

Resuming criminal trials after COVID-19 restrictions are eased in Greene County

JUSTICE
JUSTICE
By Frances Watson
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Now that pandemic restrictions have been lifted in Greene County criminal trials are starting to pick up.

Officials for the prosecutors’ and public defenders’ office say they are doing what they can to keep the flow moving along through the courthouse.

Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson says, “It’s very similar to the challenges we had pre-COVID frankly.”

“There’s a lot on our plate right now,” said District Defender Rod Hackathorn.

Both sides of the justice system are doing the best they can to get cases adjudicated with the resources available.

Patterson says being short-staffed is an issue.

“We’re down five attorneys in the prosecutor’s office. That’s something that’s not really unique to post-COVID. It is, maybe, more challenging right now because we’re trying to get back up to speed and deal with the backlog created by nearly a year of no jury trials,” he said.

This is also true for the state’s public defenders’ office.

“There’s obviously a push to try to get through the backlog,” said Hackathorn.

But help could be on the way. The state budget has $3.8 million dollars set aside to hire more public defenders.

“I could always use more but three, that’s fantastic. That’s a bigger jump than what we’ve had in quite a long time,” said Hackathorn.

He says his office faces additional challenges, dealing with clients in jail.

“During the pandemic it was very hard to prepare these cases for trial. Especially for the ones that were in custody. We had a period there where at the jail we had quite a few people that were testing positive so we stopped our in-person visits,” explained Hackathorn.

Both offices are working to get the local justice system back on track.

Hackathorn said, “We’re trying to do everything we can to get cases back and moving again, for our clients sake. They’ve been in limbo, really, for a year.”

“The thing is we just have to work together, not just in individual court divisions but across court divisions to try to coordinate this to best serve our citizens.,” said Patterson.

Right now Governor Mike Parson has yet to sign off on the proposed budget that would include extra funding for the public defenders office.

July 1 is the deadline.

