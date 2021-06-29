Advertisement

Walmart launches low-price private insulin brand

The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include...
The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include analog insulin vials and flex pens for administering the doses.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart is launching its own brand of insulin for diabetes patients.

The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include analog insulin vials and flex pens for administering the doses.

The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.
The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.(Walmart via CNN Newsource)

The vials will cost $72 while the flex pens will cost about $85, which, Walmart says, is between 58% to 75% less than the cost of other brands.

The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.

They launch in Sam’s Club pharmacies next month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bear was hit on James River Freeway Monday near Republic, Mo.
Driver hits bear on James River Freeway near Republic, Mo.
Storms possible, mainly north
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few storms around today, best chances north
FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks in...
California bans state travel to Arkansas, 4 other states
Man killed in officer-involved shooting, Dade County, Mo.
Family of man killed in Dade County, Mo. officer-involved shooting seeking answers
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 650+ new cases; Arkansas adds 950+ new cases since Friday

Latest News

Surgeon General discusses variants, masks, and immunity
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Condo board boss warned of worsening damage before collapse
Three people, including two children, have been injured in an explosion at a suburban Kansas...
3 injured in explosion, fire at suburban Kansas City duplex
Unleaded gas is out at some Southwest Missouri gas stations, Triple A and residents speak out...
Southwest Missouri gas stations reporting temporary fuel outages