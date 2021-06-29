Webster County reports rise in COVID-19 cases, ahead of county fair & Independence Day parade

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Webster County Fair starts Tuesday, June 29, and runs through Saturday, July 3. It’s starting up as Webster County reports a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. The county health unit is reporting 202 active cases in the county.

As coronavirus cases rise, the Webster County Public Health Unit Adminsitrator, Scott Allen, is concerned about the county fair and Independence Day parade this week.

“Our concern is that you’re going to have people standing shoulder to shoulder at the fair waiting for rides,” Allen says. “People standing shoulder to shoulder at the parade.”

However, Allen isn’t just concerned about Webster County residents.

“A lot of those folks come in from other areas,” Allen says. “Webster is a very small county so yeah I do think that it’s going to have an impact on our population. To what extent we don’t know at this point in time but it’s also going to have an impact on surrounding jurisdictions.”

Webster County Fair Board President Kevin Cantrell says masks are not required by anyone attending or by the people working the fair. The fair was cancelled in 2020 because of COVID-19. Cantrell says he is thankful to have it back this year because it’s a staple in the community.

“This is our 84th annual and last year was the first one that I know we missed unless it would’ve been during a war time,” Cantrell says.

Social distancing is encouraged and extra sanitation measures will be taken on the rides.

“They’re just going to clean the rides up after each night and wipe them down to where they can make sure they’re safe,” Cantrell says.

Webster County reported another COVID-19 death last week. Allen says 12 Webster County residents are currently hospitalized with the virus at Cox South in Springfield.

“That’s a lot for our county to be taking up those beds,” Allen says.

Allen says about 28% of Webster County residents are vaccinated. Allen says the county will do whatever it takes to vaccinate those who want it.

“Anybody that lives in Webster County is within about 15 minutes of a vaccine registration site and for folks who aren’t in that area or who can’t get out of their house, we’ll send a team of nurses to your house to provide that vaccine,” Allen says.

The Webster County Health Unit is offering new chances to get tested for COVID-19. Allen says you do not have to be a Webster County resident to take advantage of the free testing.

On Wednesday, testing will be offered at the Health Unit. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Starting on Thursday, the county will offer free drive-thru testing every day as a response to the rising number of cases. That will go from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. You do not need an appointment. You just need to be in line in your vehicle during those hours. You’ll follow the directions on the signs along Washington Street in Marshfield.

For questions or to schedule a vaccine appointment, call the health unit at 417-859-2532.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.