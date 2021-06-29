Wing Ding 42 begins in Springfield on Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Honda Golden Wing enthusiasts from across the country will be gathering in downtown Springfield for a week of full of events. Wing Ding 42 is offering a trade show, parade, food vendors, a motorcycle cruise with more than 300 bikes and much more.

A Honda Golden Wing is a type of bike known for traveling. Perry DuBois is Parts and Accessory Manager at Honda of the Ozarks in Springfield, DuBois said he’s excited for the event after the pandemic canceled it last year.

”It’s a win-win for everyone,” said DuBois. “Hotels are filling up fast. I’m seeing Goldwings coming early, hotels especially are already filled and filling up fast. I’m seeing other motorcycles joining them and coming to the same event. It’s going to be really good for restaurants around town.”

This year will be the second time Springfield has hosted Wing Ding. In 1999 more than 13,000 bike fanatics were in the Ozarks.

Lonnie and Eva Siebert traveled to Springfield from Kansas. They are looking forward to meeting other riders, checking out the vendors and enjoying the event.

“The best riding motorcycle there is for touring,” said Lonnie Siebert. “It’s comfy. It’s got the power. It’s just nice to be able to have it again. Last year was a lot of things unknown and this year we both had our Covid vaccination we’ve been out traveling and we feel safe.”

St. Louis Street between Kimbrough Avenue and the parking garage west of Hammons Tower is closed. It will reopen Saturday evening.

The City of Springfield says rolling street closures to accommodate a cruise through the city will begin at 6 p.m. July 2. The closures will impact Jefferson Avenue and its side streets south of Chestnut Street and Sunset Street east of Jefferson Avenue and its side streets until all of the estimated 300 motorcycles in the cruise turn south into the Macy’s entrance of the Battlefield Mall at approximately 7 p.m.

For more information on parking you can visit It’s All Downtown.

Click here for a full list of events for Wing Ding 42.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.