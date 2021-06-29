ON YOUR SIDE: Better Business Bureau warns customers about Access Door, LLC in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield garage door business is feeling the heat after taking money from customers then failing to deliver the doors or even return calls.

It appears like the business, Access Door, LLC, is closed for good according to Google leaving customers out of hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Pamela Dake originally contacted Access Door, LLC to get them to help her turn her garage into a workspace. She hoped a new garage door could help keep some debris out and the cool air out.

”I chose them because they were a mom and pop business, and I thought, a mom and pop business could use some money during the COVID, a year,” Dake says.

Joshua Hutton, the business owner, came to her home and offered her a quote back in September 2020. She says he told her the door would be installed in October 2020. She put down a downpayment of $820.

The date of installation ended up getting pushed out.

“They said the doors were on back-order due to COVID,” Dake explains. “And that made perfect sense.”

Almost a year later the garage door is not installed. The company will not answer her phone calls anymore.

The Better Business Bureau warns customers to watch out for Access Door, LLC. The company has an “F” rating after several others have filed complaints, saying they have “lost” upwards of $1,300.

KY3 reached out to Access Door, LLC for comment and has not been able to get ahold of them.

