Advertisement

ON YOUR SIDE: Better Business Bureau warns customers about Access Door, LLC in Springfield, Mo.

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield garage door business is feeling the heat after taking money from customers then failing to deliver the doors or even return calls.

It appears like the business, Access Door, LLC, is closed for good according to Google leaving customers out of hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Pamela Dake originally contacted Access Door, LLC to get them to help her turn her garage into a workspace. She hoped a new garage door could help keep some debris out and the cool air out.

”I chose them because they were a mom and pop business, and I thought, a mom and pop business could use some money during the COVID, a year,” Dake says.

Joshua Hutton, the business owner, came to her home and offered her a quote back in September 2020. She says he told her the door would be installed in October 2020. She put down a downpayment of $820.

The date of installation ended up getting pushed out.

“They said the doors were on back-order due to COVID,” Dake explains. “And that made perfect sense.”

Almost a year later the garage door is not installed. The company will not answer her phone calls anymore.

The Better Business Bureau warns customers to watch out for Access Door, LLC. The company has an “F” rating after several others have filed complaints, saying they have “lost” upwards of $1,300.

KY3 reached out to Access Door, LLC for comment and has not been able to get ahold of them.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bear was hit on James River Freeway Monday near Republic, Mo.
Driver hits bear on James River Freeway near Republic, Mo.
Showers and thunderstorms are forecast again Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More Storms and Cooler Weather on the Way
FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks in...
California bans state travel to Arkansas, 4 other states
Man killed in officer-involved shooting, Dade County, Mo.
Family of man killed in Dade County, Mo. officer-involved shooting seeking answers
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 650+ new cases; Arkansas adds 450+ new cases since Friday

Latest News

Nurse who treated first confirmed COVID patient reflects back on experience, challenges
CoxHealth diverts COVID-19 patients to St. Louis and Kansas City for treatment
Showers and thunderstorms are forecast again Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More Storms and Cooler Weather on the Way
Missouri Capitol/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri lawmakers hear testimony in fight over medicaid expansion, abortion funding
Two reported break-ins happened at Dickerson Park Zoo this past weekend.
Police investigating car break-ins at Springfield’s Dickerson Park Zoo