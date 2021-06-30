Advertisement

Arkansas has biggest one-day virus case spike in 4 months

Asa Hutchinson/Governor of Arkansas
Asa Hutchinson/Governor of Arkansas(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas reported its biggest one-day spike in coronavirus cases in four months Wednesday, an increase the state’s governor said was being fueled by the delta variant of the virus.

The state reported 686 new virus cases, bringing its total since the pandemic began to 349,385. The state’s active cases, meaning those that don’t include people who have recovered or died from the virus, increased by 398 to 3,763.

The one-day increase in cases was the state’s highest since it reported 726 on Feb. 25.

The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 19 to 325 and deaths increased by four to 5,909.

“The high number of cases today makes it clear that the delta variant is increasing the spread of the virus,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted Wednesday afternoon. Hutchinson, however, said the good news was that the state reported more than 10,000 new vaccinations.

The delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was first detected in India.

Arkansas has had one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. Nearly 42% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and about 34% have completed their vaccination, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks in...
California bans state travel to Arkansas, 4 other states
A flash flood watch is in effect for Missouri until 7pm Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - One More Day of Rain then Dry
Joe Allan Dutton/Christian County Jail
Prosecutor files assault charges against Nixa, Mo. man at scene of stabbing involving two juveniles
Man killed in officer-involved shooting, Dade County, Mo.
Family of man killed in Dade County, Mo. officer-involved shooting seeking answers
Petition submitted to recall Nixa mayor over enforcement of mask mandate

Latest News

The federal aid package passed by Congress to help recovery from the pandemic is sending over...
Springfield-Greene Co. getting almost $100 million in federal COVID-19 recovery money
Springfield drivers spend 16 hours a year stuck in traffic
Springfield drivers spend 16 hours a year stuck in traffic
Greene County.
American Rescue Plan Act to help Springfield and Greene County
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 850+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 700 new cases