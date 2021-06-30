Advertisement

Ex-official who said Surfside condo was sound leaves new job

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A former municipal official in Florida who assured condo board members that their building was in “very good shape” three years before it collapsed has left his new job, a city spokesman said Wednesday.

Rosendo “Ross” Prieto is on a leave of absence from his temporary job with a contracting business that provides building services for the city of Doral, a city spokeswoman said in an email statement Wednesday. Doral is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Surfside, where the Champlain Towers South is located.

When he was a building official in Surfside in 2018, Prieto told members of the Champlain Towers South board that their condo building was sound. His assessment came a month after an engineering firm identified key structural deficiencies requiring major costly repairs.

The Doral statement said Prieto works for a firm called C.A.P. Government Inc., which provides building services to governments. That firm notified Doral that Prieto was on a leave of absence, the statement said, with another person taking over on a temporary basis.

Efforts to reach Prieto by telephone and email since the Surfside condominium collapsed last week have not been successful. He left his Surfside job in November.

The Champlain Towers South collapse has left at least 16 people confirmed dead and more than 140 still unaccounted for.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks in...
California bans state travel to Arkansas, 4 other states
Man killed in officer-involved shooting, Dade County, Mo.
Family of man killed in Dade County, Mo. officer-involved shooting seeking answers
Joe Allan Dutton/Christian County Jail
Prosecutor files assault charges against Nixa, Mo. man at scene of stabbing involving two juveniles
Starting around noon, scattered storms are expected across the Ozarks. Some will produce some...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms with heavy rain through Thursday
Allegiant Air adds new service to Texas, Florida

Latest News

Cadena International team members are seen at the condo collapse site.
Mexico-based rescuers assist Fla. condo collapse search
FILE - In this June 29, 2021, file photo, an image of Harry Rosenberg, missing since an...
‘He went through hell’: Relocated widower among the condo collapse missing
Parson signs bill requiring online sales tax collection
Missouri Gov. Parson urges vaccinations amid spiking COVID-19 cases
FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.
Microsoft exec: Targeting of Americans’ records ‘routine’