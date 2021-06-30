FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Numerous showers and storms today, flooding concerns

Expect heavy downpours and humid conditions for the next few days. Humidity is building across the Ozarks today which will just make it feel very sticky outside. In addition, we’ll have showers becoming more numerous through the afternoon. These storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall. We’ll see the showers and thunderstorms continuing through tonight.

As more moisture increases, so will the potential for these showers to dump high accumulations over an area. Because of the risk for flooding with these storms, a Flash Flood Watch is out for southwest Missouri until Thursday evening.

Widespread 1-2″ of rain will be possible, but a few spots may see upwards of 4″ of rain. It will just depend on where the storms sit over an area.

Because of the rainfall and moisture in the atmosphere, this will act as a type of cap on our temperature. We will generally experience temperatures in the mid and upper 80s today. Temperatures tonight will get down into the 60s and 70s before reaching the lower 80s tomorrow.

A cold front will push through the area Thursday and will replace the humid and stormy conditions with slightly cooler weather and dry air. With high pressure moving in behind the front, we’ll have absolutely perfect weather for the 4th of July weekend. Temperatures this weekend will sit in the lower and mid-80s with low humidity and no chances for rain.

Looking ahead at next week and the mild conditions don’t stick around. We’ll have the heat building by the end of the week. Rain returns either Tuesday or Wednesday.