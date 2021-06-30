Greene County’s MU Extension normalizes being neighborly again

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County’s MU Extension has introduced the Engaged Neighbor pilot project with the goal of bringing neighbors together to create a safer community.

David Burton, the county engagement specialist at Greene County MU Extension, said the purpose is to bring neighbors together again.

“It’s all gearing toward teaching and encouraging people on how to connect with their immediate neighbors,” said Burton. “That sounds simple but tons of research available on the topic say Americans have stopped doing that. Research says 10% of Americans know their immediate neighbors.”

Burton said the program can supply mini or full grants to whole neighborhoods depending on the situation.

The grants can be used for any type of event, such as a block party, picnic, parade, get-together, or an event of your choosing.

Lisa Bakerink, a resident of Springfield, said her neighborhood is taking advantage of the program.

“I think it’s extremely important. And one thing that I love about this program is it gives you the research that tells you the percent increase in safety and just in quality of life,” said Bakerink. “There’s just nothing but positives that can come from making friends with your neighbors and having relationships with your neighbors.”

Burton said the program brings together neighbors in a time when it is needed most.

“Knowing and interacting with your neighbors actually reduces crime. It can help us overcome an epidemic of loneliness that exists in the United States,” said Burton. “One of the things we teach with knowing your neighbors is learn their names, remember their names, and throw good parties.”

To apply for the program contact David Burton or go to the Engaged Neighbor page on Greene County’s MU Extension website.

