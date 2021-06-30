Missouri Highway Patrol reminds boaters about the dangers of boating under the influence during Fourth of July weekend

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol wants you to celebrate safely this Fourth of July weekend.

MSHP Troop D Sgt. Mike McClure said troopers will be participating in Operation Dry Water, a nationwide enforcement plan focused on intoxicated boating operators, over the holiday weekend.

“Before you even start out, make those plans early and determine who your designated drivers are going to be, whether it’s in a vehicle or a boat and commit to that plan,” McClure said.

McClure said it is a violation of state law to operate any water device while intoxicated.

”That includes an inner tube, a wake board, and a set of skis,” McClure said.

The use of alcohol irresponsibly can also affect you as a swimmer, not just as a boat operator.

”If you’re a swimmer, you are under the influence your chances of getting into a situation that you may not be able to get out of unless you have help increase substantially,” McClure said.

He said you should be mindful of the environment you’re in before consuming alcohol this weekend as well.

”The noise of the boat, the wind, the motor, the sun enhance the effects of alcohol on the body,” McClure said.

Boater Billy Burks said you need to have a designated driver and a designated watcher.

”You have to have somebody you, extra eyes behind you. Beside you and in front of you, it’s life and death out here,” Billy Burks said.

Burks said accidents can happen in a moments notice, so be on high alert.

”If you’re going to drink, it should carry the same penalties on the water as it does on the highway, because you’re going to effect someone else’s family probably more than yours that’s gonna be an effect of the innocence,” Burks said.

McClure said, similar to your seat belt, your life jacket is going to be the most important piece of equipment you’ll need on the boat.

