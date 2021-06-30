Advertisement

Missouri House of Representatives pass FRA

Missouri Capitol/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri Capitol/Jefferson City, Mo.
By Marina Silva
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri House of Representatives has passed Senate Bill 1, which is the Federal Reimbursement Allowance.

It took less than five minutes for the MO House of Representatives to do this.

HB2 which makes sure state funding does not go towards abortions also passed and will now be going to the Senate floor.

Both the Missouri House of Representatives and the Senate are meeting at the Capitol on Wednesday in order to officially pass legislation that has to do with the Federal Reimbursement Allowance.

The Missouri House of Representatives is also debating House Bill 3, which is sponsored by Representatives Nick Shroer.

HB3 has to do with documentation of vaccines. This bill would prohibit the state from requiring the documentation of vaccine.

