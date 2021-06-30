Moms and Money: Country Roads Family Fun Center

STOTTS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - At first glance, Country Roads Family Fun Center has everything you would expect to find on a farm and a lot more.

“Country Roads Family Fun Farm is designed or children their families and all the organizations that support them to come and play and grow together. So we really are built for the whole family or the whole organization to participate” said Holly Wright, Business Partner and Marketing and Events Coordinator at Country Roads Family Fun Farm.

Just a 45 minute drive down I-44 from Springfield, Country Roads Family Fun Farm is a break from the hustle and bustle of the city.

“We have outdoor play areas that are extensive. We have slides and swings and play sets, tractor swings, and tube swings and a bounce pillow as well as rides” said Wright.

Families who visit will also find a 70 foot slide, petting zoo, barrel train, fun train, hay rides and a petting zoo.

“We have 12-thousand square feet of indoor play space, which is great because if it starts to rain or sprinkle or it’s too cold, you can go inside to retreat from the poor weather” said Wright.

According to Wright, a cancer survivor, this farm is designed to encourage families to play together.

“I think we live very busy lives, so we love it when we see adults come in. You can tell they really aren’t intending to play, they just want the kids out of their hair for a minute but then when they come and they see their kids light up and try that bounce pillow and they start laughing and they start enjoying themselves. All of a sudden the family grows closer together and we love seeing that happen at the farm” said Wright.

With family members who are disabled, Wright says much of the farm has been designed to create a place of joy and fun for adults and children with a variety of disabilities.

“We have deaf children, blind children, children in wheelchairs and their families that come out...and when we see kids who, it’s hard for them to find that happy place. To find it here, makes us super proud of what we’ve done” said Wright.

Country Roads Family Fun Farm is open to the public from March through December. The cost is $10.34 for admission and that is a flat fee for all the activities inside the farm. Coming up in July, their Sunflower Festival kicks off and runs through August. To learn more click here.

