Springfield, Mo. business says local homeless campground causing them to lose customers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Local businesses near Revive 66, a campground catering to the homeless in Springfield, Mo., say that they’ve had enough.

The owners say, when the campground is closed between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., its customers are coming to their side of the street, leaving trash and begging others for money.

Recently, a photo located inside of Library Station in the Orchard Plaza surfaced, showing just how much trash was being left behind.

“They come in for waters [and] free food,” William Reeves, a local GM says.

He says it makes it uncomfortable for workers and customers. Some saying they’ve lost employees over it.

The chief visionary for Revive 66, Nate Schluete, says the ones feeling the impact are his staff.

“What’s impacting our campground, and that’s not the clientele that stays there,” he says. “It’s the local neighbors and local businesses, calling our office cussing out my employees, dumping trash on camera in our parking lot.”

He calls Revive 66 a blessing to the city, a place ensuring people aren’t sleeping outside.

“Just because you don’t like the way that somebody looks or the way that somebody smells or the disability that they have doesn’t make them not valuable. It doesn’t make them not a part of our city,” Schulete says.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.