Springfield drivers delayed 16 hours due to traffic congestion in 2020

Springfield metro ranks 110 in the country
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield drivers were delayed 16 hours during traffic congestion in 2020, according to Texas A&M’s Urban Mobility Report. That number is down from 34 hours in 2019. The Springfield metro ranks 110 in the country for combined traffic delay.

The report also says that 84.5% of congestion was caused by commuters, and 15.5% was from trucks.

Springfield travelers combined wasted 5,091,000 hours in traffic. The congestion cost commuters an estimated $375 dollars per person for 2020, based on costs of fuel and time. Springfield ranks 139 in the U.S. for commuter delay.

The average commuter spent $6.00 on fuel sitting in traffic, with 1,912,000 gallons of fuel burned in traffic by all travelers in Springfield last year.

For trucks, 337,000 hours were delayed by traffic congestion in 2020, costing $18,000,000 in combined value of truck delays and fuel costs. Springfield ranks 89 for truck delays and cost.

The report also included commuters from Republic, Ozark, Nixa, and Strafford.

To read the full report, click the link below:

Texas A&M Urban Mobility Report

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

