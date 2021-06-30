Springfield drivers spend 16 hours stuck in traffic each year, study finds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A study released by Texas A&M found that Springfield drivers on average spent 16 hours last year sitting in traffic. This in large part is due to congestion during peak work travel hours.

The study also stated that much time is equivalent to $300 worth of unused gas. Following the pandemic, the findings were significantly down from 2019 when Missouri the same stats were near 30 hours stuck in traffic.

Like Springfield native John Morrison says, nobody likes traffic but we all have to deal with it.

”There ain’t no fixing it,” said Morrison. ”These lights and this traffic just keeps getting worse and worse.”

The main reason congestion during peak driving hours.

”In the evenings its real bad,” said Morrison. “It seems like in the morning it moves pretty well, but between three and six its awful.”

A problem Grady Porter of the Transportation Management Center says they work to combat.

”We’ve got several different programs we run throughout the day, and basically they’re based on cycle times,” said Porter.

And these cycles change frequently throughout the day.

”In the morning we’ve got an off peak, we have an am peak, noon,” said Porter.

But nobody likes sitting at lights. Morrison believes timing on lights is the biggest concern.

”The timing of this light, you can sit here at this one for 5 minutes and it won’t even change for ya,” said Morrison. “Sometimes I’ll move forward a little bit or back up to see if that helps.”

So perhaps the problem is too many lights.

”I’d like to have some lights taken out in certain spots that don’t need to be,” said Morrison. “You see a light one place, then you go 200 feet and stop again.”

Another route being addressed.

”We are looking at individual intersections and what we can do,” said Porter. “You’ll see some of the signalized intersections in Willard have been changed to roundabouts.”

And traffic management is continually to improve Springfield traffic flow as a whole.

”We monitor the corridors and retime all signals every three years to try and increase travel times and decrease delays,” said Porter.

A big picture tweaked one intersection at a time.

”So if we get a concern about an intersection we’ll look at it and make the changes necessary,” Porter explained.

Patsy Winders is used to Memphis traffic and says it doesn’t compare.

”Oh Memphis traffic is horrible, a little worse than this,” she explained.

Her biggest concern with Springfield traffic is drivers.

”People around here drive a little wild, I have noticed that,” said Winders.

The end goal is clear.

”We’re trying to coordinate signals to where vehicles don’t have to stop,” said Porter. “Its a give and take, you do one direction at times if there’s more volume.”

But sometimes its easier said than done

”We’ve always got room for improvement, and we’re always working to improve,” said Porter.

For helpful links regarding traffic, see below.

https://www.ozarkstraffic.com/contact/

https://www.modot.org/

https://www.localconditions.com/weather-springfield-missouri/65801/traffic.php

