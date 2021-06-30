U.S. Marshals arrest Springfield man on shooting charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - U.S. Marshals-Midwest Violent Fugitive Task Force and Springfield Police Detectives arrested a Springfield man on Tuesday for charges stemming from a domestic shooting on June 11th.

On June 23rd, prosecutors charged Isaac M. Shadden, 19, of Springfield, with 1st Degree Domestic Assault and Armed Criminal Action. Shadden is accused of shooting his then girlfriend, in a case investigated by the Springfield Police Department.

The U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force joined the hunt for Shadden the same day. Investigative clues soon led Deputy Marshals to Shadden’s suspected hiding spot. On Tuesday afternoon, Marshals along with Springfield Police-Special Investigations Unit detectives surrounded a house in the 800 block of West Webster Street in Springfield after spotting Shadden inside. After a brief standoff, Shadden surrendered to authorities who took him into custody.

“Stopping the spread violence in our communities is a priority for the Department of Justice and the U.S. Marshals Service,” said Mark James, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Missouri. “The U.S. Marshals have specialized in hunting down violent fugitives like Shadden for over 230 years.”

The U.S. Marshals Midwest Violent Fugitive Task Force—Springfield Division, partners with members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, the Springfield Police Department, and the Billings Police Department.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.