On Your Side: What to buy in July

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -There are hot deals ahead. On Your Side is watching your wallet. Here’s what to buy in July.

Buy an air conditioner

Like grills and outdoor furniture, air conditioners start to drop in price about halfway through the summer. Because of COVID, you might have to wait awhile, but you can still snag a cool deal. Understand your warranty. Save those important papers.

Buy summer apparel

Buy swimwear, shorts and flip-flops. The deals continue until Labor Day, but selection dwindles.

Buy paint

Stock up in July. There are hefty discounts at your favorite home improvement store. Even if you don’t want to do the project now, store it. Unopened cans last a long time.

Back-to-school items

This month, if you qualify, you’ll get your first child tax credit payment. Use that money wisely. Back-to-school shopping will be here before you know it. This will be the best time of the year to buy a new laptop or tablet. Take inventory. Figure out what your kids have and what they need.

Things to remember:

July 5, buy patriotic items. Save big on flags and home decor. It’s a good day to buy fireworks too. Ice cream lovers rejoice, July is National Ice Cream Month. Expect discounts wherever you buy it. It’s also National Hot Dog month, prices be slashed.

No doubt you’ve noticed this on your grocery bill, food is little more expensive these days. If you’re hosting a July Fourth bash or a pool party this summer, you can never go wrong with buying in bulk. Freeze what you don’t use. Follow your favorite brands on social media so you can get those promo codes.

Springfield drivers spend 16 hours a year stuck in traffic
American Rescue Plan Act to help Springfield and Greene County
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 850+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 700 new cases
American Rescue Plan Act to help Springfield and Greene County