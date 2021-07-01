Advertisement

2 men who ran onto Super Bowl field given year of probation

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2021, file photo, Yuri Andrade runs across the field as the Tampa Bay...
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2021, file photo, Yuri Andrade runs across the field as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game in Tampa, Fla.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Two men who ran onto the field during the final quarter of Super Bowl LV in February have pleaded no contest to trespassing and agreed to a year of probation.

The two reached the deal Tuesday during a virtual hearing in Tampa, Florida. Under the terms of their probation, the men must perform 100 hours of community service, pay a $500 fine and write letters of apology to the National Football League, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“I think you can tell by now, what might have been amusing back during the Super Bowl was not very amusing,” Hillsborough County Judge Jack Gutman said. “It inconvenienced a lot of people. You exposed people to injury. And hopefully you learned your lesson about all this. It’s not funny at all.”

One of the men told the judge, “No more streaking. I promise.”

He had scampered onto the field Feb. 7 in the fourth quarter of the championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. He was wearing shorts and a pink leotard or swimsuit. He was eventually tackled and removed from the stadium.

The other man ran onto the field first, distracting security officers.

One of them said they planned the gag with another man, a social media personality who runs an adult website that was written on the front of the pink outfit.

The Buccaneers won the game 31-9.

