Advertisement

Arkansas voter ID law sponsor running for secretary of state

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2021, file photo, Rep. Mark Lowery speaks to reporters at the Arkansas...
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2021, file photo, Rep. Mark Lowery speaks to reporters at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Lowery, the sponsor of Arkansas' voter ID law is challenging the incumbent secretary of state in next year's Republican primary. Lowery announced Wednesday, June 30, 2021, that he'd run against Secretary of State John Thurston for the Republican nomination. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File)(Andrew DeMillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The sponsor of Arkansas’ voter ID law said Wednesday that he would challenge the incumbent secretary of state in next year’s Republican primary.

State Rep. Mark Lowery announced he would oppose Secretary of State John Thurston for the Republican nomination. Thurston was first elected to the post in 2018 and is seeking a new term.

Lowery sponsored a 2017 law that reinstated the state’s requirement that voters show photo identification before being allowed to cast a ballot. A previous voter ID law had been struck down by the state Supreme Court, but justices in 2018 upheld Lowery’s revision.

Lowery also sponsored a measure enacted this year that removed the ability of people without identification to cast a ballot if they sign an affidavit affirming their identity.

Lowery has served in the state House since 2013.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks in...
California bans state travel to Arkansas, 4 other states
A flash flood watch is in effect for Missouri until 7pm Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - One More Day of Rain then Dry
Joe Allan Dutton/Christian County Jail
Prosecutor files assault charges against Nixa, Mo. man at scene of stabbing involving two juveniles
Man killed in officer-involved shooting, Dade County, Mo.
Family of man killed in Dade County, Mo. officer-involved shooting seeking answers
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 850+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 700 new cases

Latest News

Law enforcement officials attend active-shooter training in Alton, Mo.
Active-shooter training in Alton, Mo.
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2021, file photo, Yuri Andrade runs across the field as the Tampa Bay...
2 men who ran onto Super Bowl field given year of probation
neighborhood center
Historic building serving the African-American community in north Springfield hit by vandals
Several Springfield companies looking for workers
Springfield industrial companies looking for workers to fill shortages, many turn to job fairs