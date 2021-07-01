Advertisement

DON’T DUMP PETS: Missouri Dept. of Conservation warns after invasive species found in Blue Springs lake

MDC says a fisherman reeled in a nine-pound butterfly koi goldfish last weekend at a lake in...
MDC says a fisherman reeled in a nine-pound butterfly koi goldfish last weekend at a lake in Blue Springs.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - Experts from the Missouri Department of Conservation are warning people to not dump their unwanted pets into the wild, including lakes and conservation areas.

The latest warning comes after a fisherman reeled in a nine-pound butterfly koi goldfish last weekend at a lake in Blue Springs.

MDC says you should ask pet stores or local aquarium stores to take fish instead of dumping them. The invasive species can cause serious issues for native fish.

“When pet owners dump ornamental fish like this, it can cause serious issues for native species,” said the Missouri Department of Conservation via Facebook.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local businesses say homeless campground hurting their profits
Springfield, Mo. business says local homeless campground causing them to lose customers
Rain clearing out
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry weather is on the horizon!
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Tara Millman booking photo
Woman from Taney County, Mo. pleads guilty to sexually assaulting children, child pornography
Petition submitted to recall Nixa mayor over enforcement of mask mandate

Latest News

Registration opens for the 9th annual 9/11 Springfield Area Memorial Stair Climb
Springfield Area Memorial Stair Climb registration open Thursday, July 1, 2021
Judge Paul Wilson
Judge Paul Wilson takes over as Missouri chief justice
The City of Springfield has a building development services department at the Busch Municipal...
Springfield Building Dev. Services explains inspections and building codes in wake of Florida condo collapse
Critics worry Missouri measure reduces police accountability