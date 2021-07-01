Advertisement

Hundreds gather outside of Missouri Governor’s Mansion to demand Medicaid expansion

By Marina Silva
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds of people gathered Thursday at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion in order to send him a message regarding Medicaid expansion.

This comes after Missouri recently dropped plans to expand the state’s Medicaid health care program, following a voter-approved measure last August. Thursday was initially the day the Medicaid expansion was supposed to take effect.

However, the state dropped plans for such expansion in mid-May when the Missouri Legislature refused to provide funding for the voter-approved measure.

”Medicaid expansion will allow me to work more hours and be apart of my community,” said Luke Barber, who works two jobs in order to have an income. ”If they don’t do this and I don’t have the help and support I need, I don’t know what I am going to do.”

Three Missourians filed a lawsuit in May through the Cole County Circuit Court. Advocates say those behind lawsuit had been eligible for healthcare coverage under Medicaid expansion that was originally expected to start July 1.

”It was supposed to be the day that 275,000 of our Missouri neighbors could enroll in Medicaid and get the health care that they need and start bringing economic development and jobs to our state,” said Crystal Bridgman Mahaney, Communications Director Missouri Jobs with Justice.

Mahaney says access to healthcare is not something new she has been fighting for.

”We have been fighting for access to Medicaid expansion and access to healthcare for more than 10 years,” said Bridgman Mahaney.

The Governor was holding a news conference a block down the street, and some demonstrators decided to go meet him.“

”There is nothing that can be done, even though you are protesting the money wasn’t in the budget,” said Gov. Parson.

This comes as the Missouri Special Session wrapped up Wednesday, and legislators were able to pass a Federal Reimbursement Allowance.

Gov. Parson said their efforts would have been better done during the Session.

”It’s fine to be out there demonstrating, but the reality is they should have been there during session when the budget was being finalized,” said Gov. Parson.

Luke has one thing to say to the governor.

”Why are you denying the care and support and services that I need and work the number of hours that I need at a job I like,” said Barber.

A Cole County judge ruled last week that Medicaid expansion was unconstitutional, and after an appeal was made. It will be back in court on July 13.

