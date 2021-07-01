Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry weather is on the horizon!

Much more sunshine and dry conditions for the upcoming Independence Day weekend
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT
Showers and thunderstorms will slowly push out of the Ozarks today. A cold front will start to push south, and this will eventually clear out the rain. Expect decreasing storms as we head into the afternoon.

Still have a Flash Flood Watch in effect through the evening. As the day wears on, we may see some counties trimmed from the watch area. Watch out for lingering flooding conditions as you head out today as water may still be high at some points.

The mixture of cloud cover and rain will keep our temperatures cooler. Generally, we will be in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Clouds stick around tonight with temperatures in the 60s for some behind the cold front.

This weekend for the 4th of July is looking fantastic. Low humidity, below-average temperatures, and no chances for rain.

High pressure is moving in behind the front and will sit overhead for a few days. By mid-week, we’ll see the temperatures creeping back up to the mid and upper 80s. Upper-level low pressure will swing in sometime Wednesday which will bring us rain chances as we head into next weekend.

