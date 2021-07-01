Gov. Parson signs FY22 state operating budget bills

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed Fiscal Year 2022 state operating budget bills on Wednesday, June 30.

The bills include infrastructure projects, workforce development and increase pre-pandemic K-12 and higher education spending levels.

“When the 2021 legislative session began, Missouri was still experiencing some of the hardest days of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which affected every state agency and Missourian,” said Governor Parson. “Yet, the Missouri General Assembly stayed the course and delivered a balanced budget that responsibly allocates taxpayers’ hard-earned money.”

The state budget is about $35.6 billion, including $10.5 billion in general revenue.

Some infrastructure projects included in the budget are:

$154.4 million for State Road Fund construction projects

$60.2 million in bonding authority for state park improvement projects

$21 million for maintenance and repair projects at State Highway Patrol facilities

$15 million for low-volume road maintenance and repair

$10 million to increase broadband access in underserved areas

$6.3 million for port capital improvement projects

The budget also includes the following education and workforce development initiatives:

$252.7 million and 121 staff from various state agencies to support the newly created Office of Childhood

$20.2 million over FY22 spending levels to four-year institutions of higher education

$13.2 million to support the A+ Schools Scholarship Program

$10 million for community colleges

$8.5 million to fully fund the foundation formula

$8.4 million for early childhood special education programs

$3.9 million to support the Bright Flight program

$2.7 million to support the Fast-Track Workforce Incentive Grant Program

$2 million for State Technical College

$2 million to grow Missouri’s new and emerging high-tech industry

$750,000 for 12,000 additional students to take the ACT Work Keys and Career Readiness Assessment

$200,000 for the Main Street Program

Some of the projects funded for the health and safety of communities across the state include:

$166.3 million to increase development disability service provider rates

$15 million to establish six new crisis stabilization centers and further support existing ones

$8.3 million to expand the Behavioral Healthcare Home Program

$5.3 million for 50 additional Community Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Liaisons

$3.6 million and 53 staff members to address waitlists in Missouri’s Public Defender system

$1 million in grants for violent crime prevention, community engagement, and law enforcement mental health support

$21.5 million to recruit and retain quality Department of Corrections employees

$6 million for county jail reimbursements

$2.5 million to further support recidivism reduction programs

$2.6 million and 11 State Highway Patrol Troopers to assist in violent crime investigations across the state

$1.1 million for the Operation Legend Grant Program

$1 million for the state’s witness protection fund

$575,000 to provide grant funding for law enforcement officer safety equipment

The governor also issued 26 line-item vetoes, totaling nearly $115 million.

